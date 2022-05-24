Paschal Donohoe visits social housing project in Offaly

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, travelled to Mucklagh, Co Offaly, on Monday, May 16, to perform a site visit of a Home Building Finance Ireland (“HBFI”) social housing scheme.

The development in Castle View, Mucklagh was constructed by Hanney Properties Limited, with funding provided by Home Building Finance Ireland. Hanney Properties Limited secured a contract for the sale of the entire scheme to Offaly County Council.

The development, which comprises eight two/three bedroomed homes, has recently completed and is now ready for handover to Offaly County Council, which is expected in the coming weeks.

The eight-unit development falls within Home Building Finance Ireland’s core product offering for the finance of residential development.

Housing for All outlines the key priorities to ensure delivery of 33,000 homes per year between now and the end of 2030. One of these priorities is to ensure that adequate finance is available to housebuilders across Ireland.

Home Building Finance Ireland’s role is to provide loans directly to housebuilders to build new homes for owner-occupiers, renters, and social housing.

To March 2022, Home Building Finance Ireland has approved funding of €1,129m across 81 projects in 20 counties. This funding will support the building of 4,920 new homes.