Search

24 May 2022

Paschal Donohoe visits social housing project in Offaly

Paschal Donohoe visits social housing project in Offaly

Paschal Donohoe visits social housing project in Offaly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

24 May 2022 1:11 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, travelled to Mucklagh, Co Offaly, on Monday, May 16, to perform a site visit of a Home Building Finance Ireland (“HBFI”) social housing scheme.

The development in Castle View, Mucklagh was constructed by Hanney Properties Limited, with funding provided by Home Building Finance Ireland. Hanney Properties Limited secured a contract for the sale of the entire scheme to Offaly County Council.

Offaly councillors call on government to 'show common sense' and abandon turf plan

The development, which comprises eight two/three bedroomed homes, has recently completed and is now ready for handover to Offaly County Council, which is expected in the coming weeks.

The eight-unit development falls within Home Building Finance Ireland’s core product offering for the finance of residential development.

Housing for All outlines the key priorities to ensure delivery of 33,000 homes per year between now and the end of 2030. One of these priorities is to ensure that adequate finance is available to housebuilders across Ireland.

Home Building Finance Ireland’s role is to provide loans directly to housebuilders to build new homes for owner-occupiers, renters, and social housing.

To March 2022, Home Building Finance Ireland has approved funding of €1,129m across 81 projects in 20 counties. This funding will support the building of 4,920 new homes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media