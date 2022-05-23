Offaly B&B owner in dispute with Ulster Bank over loan

ULSTER Bank continued to pursue an Offaly bed and breakfast operator during the Covid-19 pandemic even though the business had to close, the County Registrar heard.

Offaly County Registrar Rory Hanniffy was told that Ulster Bank was seeking an order for possession of a property against an Offaly couple having first brought proceedings last year.

A solicitor for the bank told Mr Hanniffy it was the second time for the matter to be listed in court but a solicitor for MABS said the borrower had engaged with them about the debt.

Maria McCahill said following a meeting with the borrower the previous day MABS now needed time to formulate a plan.

Ms McCahill said it was relatively early days in the proceedings and sought an adjournment.

The borrower told the registrar she had a lot of issues with Ulster Bank being negligent. She said herself and the other party to the loan had just finished another substantial loan and were now in a good position to pay all they owed.

She said she was in the B&B business and that business closed during Covid.

Mr Hanniffy noted that some payments were made in March, April and May and the borrower said she had always been paying and working with the bank and when Covid came she rang and told them she could not operate her business and they told her to pay what she could.

She said that even though she did that the bank were not satisfied and continued billing her a substantial amount every month which she could not pay.

Now the borrowers were back on track and paying “serious money”, amounting to €1,250 a month and there had been no problem.

She explained that she had gone to MABS because she did not understand how she was being overcharged on the other account and she was upset that she had not been reimbursed.

Mr Hanniffy adjourned the matter to September 5 for further opportunities to consult with the solicitor for MABS or another solicitor.

He said he would expecting “substantial progress” by then.