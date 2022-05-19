Offaly footballer in court for damaging nightclub cigarette machine
An Offaly footballer has paid compensation through the courts for damaging a cigarette machine in a Louth nightclub.
Stefan Broderick Geoghegan (23) of Nahana, Bracknagh, Co Offaly, with no previous convictions, caused €1,400 worth of damage to a cigarette machine at Ridley’s nightclub in Dundalk earlier this year.
Last week he avoided a conviction at the Dundalk District Court as full compensation was paid.
Geoghegan, who has played intercounty football with Offaly, was charged with criminal damage arising out of the incident at the Dundalk premises on February 18 last.
The Defence solicitor told the court last Wednesday that the apprentice carpenter who plays football for his county, doesn’t normally drink and was very embarrassed to be before the court.
After hearing that full compensation had been handed over, Judge Eirinn McKiernan found the facts proven and dismissed the case saying “I hope he’s learned his lesson”.
