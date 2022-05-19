HAP not an option going forward says Offaly Councillor

VACANT houses, the housing shortage, HAP (Housing Assistance Payment) and disability grants were discussed at length by councillors at the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

"HAP and leasing are not going to be options for us in the future, we have to look at other options," said Councillor Sean O'Brien.

In addition, he said "people are being given notice to leave their houses as the owners have decided to sell because the market is good."

Cllr O'Brien went on to say that a variety of accommodation is needed in the Tullamore district for single people, those with physical disabilities, and the aged. He said one of the things councillors receive a lot of criticism about is the number of vacant houses in the district.

"They should be taken in charge; otherwise they will be boarded up and attract a bad element, inviting people to break in and cause damage. We need to get them back in to use," he said.

Councillor Neil Feighery commented that there were only nine vacant units bought since 2022. '

"I think there is more we can do in that area. I am aware of the challenge in securing skilled tradesmen. One chink of light is the volume of houses coming through Part 5; that is a sign of the buoyancy in the private housing sector and it’s great to see discussions taking place to acquire some of those in the newer estates.

"It's best practice in terms of social integration, making sure we have a social mix in all of our estates," he said.

"I agree that HAP isn't a solution. But in the last ten years where would we have been without it. Without HAP we would find ourselves in severe bother. The rental prices in the town are not sustainable; we are still in the midst of a crisis, HAP is a cushion," he added.

Councillor Declan Harvey asked if there was any way to get extra funding for Disabled Persons Grants (DPGs.) He said some of the houses are in "a bad way."

"Some are looking for roofs to be done, some for central heating or small extensions. I have often encouraged people who can afford it to get it done themselves because they could be waiting two years or more," he added. He also mentioned that to qualify, people have to get a report from an occupational therapist and this can be difficult to acquire.

Councillor Ken Smollen said, "It’s still realistically a pathetic amount of houses that are being built. I’m not blaming anyone in Offaly County Council; this is again down to central government funding who easily push the blame onto the county councils. There are people on the housing list in excess of 15 years," he said.

Cllr Danny Owens pointed out that there are in excess of 100 houses nearing or at completion. He said HAP has served its purpose and given people a roof over their heads who hadn't the capacity to fund the rent.

"Hopefully, it will be phased out as more houses become available," he added.

In relation to vacant houses, Councillor Frank Moran said there was a vacant house in Ballycumber which was bought under the compulsory purchase scheme two years ago. He said it was boarded up by Offaly County Council and it's still idle.

"It's a 4 to 5 bedroom house which would be totally suitable for several different families in the area," he said.

Cllr Moran also suggested that the council could seek expressions of interest from those who might be thinking of downsizing.

"There are people living in three or four-bedroom houses and they don't need to be living in these houses. If we put out an expression of interest for people to downsize it could open up that particular house," he said.

Councillor Tony McCormack said HAP money is not adequate enough for families renting homes. He spoke of a woman living in a 3 bedroom house along with her daughter. He said she earns €250 a week. HAP gives her €600 she has to pay the balance of rent which leaves her with very little money to live on.