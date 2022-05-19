Offaly couple named CBAI President's Award winners for 2022

THE Contract Bridge Association of Ireland is fast approaching its centenary year and over the last 90 odd years many individuals have contributed voluntarily so much to making the organisation what it is today. The President's yearly award was introduced some years ago to give recognition in some way to individuals who had given of their time freely to promote the game.

The 2022 award went to the Ferbane husband and wife team of Ultan and Eileen McCabe, the first time a couple have won it. The presentation took place in the Ferbane bridge centre in early April with a large crowd of bridge members present followed by a game of bridge.

The McCabes contribution to bridge in Ferbane and locally, and also in the North Midland region which covers Longford, Westmeath and Offaly, is second to none. They have been involved for almost 50 years at the core of everything as regards bridge, from teaching the game to doing improver classes, to organising tournaments and competitions along with acting as secretary for many years and president of club and region. They also were instrumental in a successful funding application to have the bridge centre revamped. There could not be a more worthy recipients of the award.

On the night club president Mrs Josephine Devery extended a warm welcome to the national president of the CBAI Mr Pat O’Mahony from Cork and all present. She thanked all involved in the nomination process and organising the night. She thanked Ultan and Eileen for their longstanding commitment to the club. She congratulated them on their award saying it was richly deserved and wished them well in the future.

President Pat O’Mahony in his address noted the involvement of both and added that the number of nominations from the club and surrounding ones showed that their efforts are very much appreciated which he said was also evident by the presence of so many for the presentation. He thanked both for all their work for the association and wished them and the club all the best for the future.

Ultan and Eileen in their acceptance speech thanked everyone for their support and said they had got huge enjoyment from being part of the club. They had done nothing more than a lot of people and they hoped going forward the club would continue to be a source of enjoyment for so many as it had for a long number of years for so many members. They concluded by thanking president Pat O’Mahony and wished him every success in his year in office.

Everyone enjoyed some tea and cakes and the night ended with a game of bridge.

Covid has caused havoc with our lives but hopefully we are returning to some sort of normality and it can be a time for new hobbies. Bridge is one game that brings a social side as well as a competitive one. It has been recognised that it helps in no small way with people’s wellbeing and what a gift that is. All clubs are open to welcome new members. If you are looking for a new interest and to make new friends why not give it a try. Lessons will be advertised later in the year. Please keep it in mind. One can also check the CBAI website at www.cbai.ie for further details.