IRELAND WEATHER: Big change coming in the weather this week according to Met Eireann weather forecast

There is a big change coming in the weather for Ireland this week according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast.

After a sunny weekend with temperatures in the 20s, there is a lot of wet and windy on the way this week. Temperatures will also return closer to average.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be a wet start on Monday with showery rain in many areas, heavy in places. Through the morning and early afternoon, the rain will clear northwards to sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy with the potential for localised thundery downpours. A humid day with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

It will briefly become drier with clear spells early on Monday night as any showers ease however, it will quickly turn cloudier from the south with outbreaks of rain spreading northwards over the country. Becoming blustery as the rain spreads with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds developing. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, outbreaks of rain will clear northwards on Tuesday morning but another spell of rain will quickly follow from the south. The rain will become widespread and heavy through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, easing light to moderate in the afternoon.

Rain will clear northwards early on Tuesday night, with clear spells developing. However, showery outbreaks of rain will spread from the south again overnight before clearing towards morning. Southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be a largely dry start on Wednesday with sunny spells and just a few showers. However, rain will spread northwards across the country through the afternoon and evening with some heavy downpours possible. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds

Rain will become patchier on Wednesday night, with clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Thursday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with showers most frequent and occasionally heavy over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

There will be further spells of rain and showers on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures remaining in the mid-teens.