Search

12 May 2022

Offaly school's 5km family fun run/walk is open to all

Offaly school's 5km family fun run/walk is open to all

Rashina National School.

Reporter:

Reporter

12 May 2022 1:30 PM

RASHINA NS will host a 5km Fun Run/ Walk on Sunday May 29th at 2pm. This will be a lovely opportunity for not just the school community but for everyone to come together while raising funds for the day-to-day costs of running the school. It will be ideal for a family get together, individual runners/joggers/walkers, past students and friends of the school.

Seven years on from Rashina’s first Fun Run, and given the limited opportunities to gather over the past few years, the school is delighted to invite all families, the wider community and anyone interested in getting in their steps to come along and join them on the day.

The 5km course, which will start and finish at the school (N37DD59), will offer a challenge for all ages and abilities. There will be traffic management in place on the day to ensure a safe stroll or run for the participants.

Registration will take place from 1pm and race will start at 2pm. There will be prizes for the first placed man, woman and U-16’s. Adults are €10, students are €5 and U-13's are free. The school is also welcoming sponsorship from local businesses and they are encouraged to contact the school if interested on (090) 6454 336. After getting in their steps, all participants are invited to have a cup of tea at the school!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media