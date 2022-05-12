Offaly school's 5km family fun run/walk is open to all

RASHINA NS will host a 5km Fun Run/ Walk on Sunday May 29th at 2pm. This will be a lovely opportunity for not just the school community but for everyone to come together while raising funds for the day-to-day costs of running the school. It will be ideal for a family get together, individual runners/joggers/walkers, past students and friends of the school.

Seven years on from Rashina’s first Fun Run, and given the limited opportunities to gather over the past few years, the school is delighted to invite all families, the wider community and anyone interested in getting in their steps to come along and join them on the day.

The 5km course, which will start and finish at the school (N37DD59), will offer a challenge for all ages and abilities. There will be traffic management in place on the day to ensure a safe stroll or run for the participants.

Registration will take place from 1pm and race will start at 2pm. There will be prizes for the first placed man, woman and U-16’s. Adults are €10, students are €5 and U-13's are free. The school is also welcoming sponsorship from local businesses and they are encouraged to contact the school if interested on (090) 6454 336. After getting in their steps, all participants are invited to have a cup of tea at the school!