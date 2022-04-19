Offaly angling club to host Open Match this Sunday
Belmont anglers will be hosting an open match on Sunday, April 24.
The venue is the match stretch at Shannon Harbour. Registration and draw is at 11.30am. Fishing is from 2pm until 6pm.
The organisers have requested that anyone interested in fishing should comment on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1691060974490981/permalink/
Belmont Anglers is a Coarse Angling club based in the Irish midlands. Competitions are held regularly on the Grand canal and river Shannon. All are welcome to participate.
