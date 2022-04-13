Missing Offaly teens found 'safe and well' following Garda appeal
Two Offaly brothers have been found safe and well.
15-year-old Patrick O’Brien and 16-year-old John Brooklyn O’Brien had been reported missing from the Birr area last week.
Gardaí have confirmed that they have now been located safe and well.
"We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter," they said.
