Body found in search for man missing near Offaly town
Following the recovery of a body in County Kildare on Tuesday, April 12, the missing person appeal in respect of Alan Kane has been stood down, gardaí have confirmed.
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter."
Alan Kane had been reported missing from Carbury, Co Kildare, not far from Edenderry, on Monday, April 11.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.