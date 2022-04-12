Search

12 Apr 2022

Road closures will be in place as 4km of old water mains are replaced in Offaly

12 Apr 2022 1:11 PM

Irish Water is replacing 4km of old water mains in Pullough. The new pipes are expected to eliminate existing leaks and reduce outages, they will also put a stop to the loss of clean drinking water into the ground. 

Joe Carroll, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, said he is looking forward to ensuring customers in Pullough experience fewer disruptions to their water supply from this summer on. 

“Working in partnership with Offaly County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most. Replacing this old water main in Pullough will reduce the number of bursts and outages.   

“The works will safeguard the supply in Offaly now and into the future and support growth and development in the area.” 

The works will run from the junction of the Pullough Road and Derrycooly to Rahan Road before continuing northbound towards the Grand Canal. On reaching Pullough’s Community Shop, the section of mains replacement will loop back towards the Pullough Junction at Heathfield and continue southbound along the Back Road to the first junction at Island Lower. 

In order to carry out these vital works a road closure is necessary. The closure will take place from the junction of the R357 and Rahan Road, heading towards Rahan, before continuing Northbound to Pullough Village. It will continue across the Grand Canal, via Pullough Community Centre, finishing at the Ballycumber road opposite St. Manchan’s Church.

Northbound traffic to Pullough village will be diverted westbound along the R357 to Cloghan Village before taking the N62 to Ferbane village and continuing eastbound along the Ballycumber Road (R436) to St. Manchan’s Church.  Local residents have been notified of the road closure and the diversion. 

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient but work crews will make every effort to minimise disruptions. Access for local and emergency traffic will always be maintained,” said Joe Carroll.  

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd, who are carrying out the works on behalf of Irish Water, are expected to be finished on site by the end of July.  

