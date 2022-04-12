REVEALED: The 136 Offaly communities groups receiving funding and how much they'll get

€277,101 of funding for 136 local community projects in Offaly has been announced.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen welcomed the funding which will be paid out under the Community Activities Fund 2021.

Deputy Cowen commented, “This funding is about supporting locally-led projects and giving them the helping hand they deserve to continue to serve the local community here in Offaly.

“Throughout the pandemic they have been an invaluable resource across Offaly and this funding, while relatively small, can help them carry out important works in their areas.”

The Offaly TD added: “I would also like to thank Offaly County Council and the Local Community Development Committee for their work and support in helping to achieve this funding.”

The 2021 Community Activities Fund was launched in November 2021 with funding of €9m available. Offaly received an allocation of €277,101 from the Department under the fund.

The key theme of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

The Community Activities Fund is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area.

YOU CAN SEE ALL 136 OFFALY COMMUNITY GROUPS RECEIVING FUNDING BELOW: