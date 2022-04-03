Search

03 Apr 2022

Young man in 'serious' condition after brutal Midlands assault

Granard

A large section of main street in Granard was cordoned off as a result of last night's incident

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

03 Apr 2022 5:32 PM

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon after being allegedly attacked on the main street of a Granard, Co Longford, during the early hours of this morning.

 

The victim was allegedly assaulted at around 2am in the centre of the town.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and tended to the stricken man before being transferred to Cavan General Hospital for treatment to what have been described as “serious” injuries.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Granard were alerted to a serious assault that occurred on Main Street, Granard, Longford in the early hours of this morning Sunday 3rd April, 2022.

“At approximately 2am a man (mid 20s) was seriously assaulted and taken by ambulance to Cavan General Hospital where he was in a serious condition.  He continues to receive treatment at this time.

A large section of the north Longford town’s main street was cordoned off this morning to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Local Cllr PJ Reilly said the incident was an episode which was largely out of character for the area.

“It’s very unfortunate an incident as serious as this should occur in what is a normally quiet, rural part of Co Longford,” he said.

“And for it to happen at a time when people were out socialising and enjoying what should have been a happy and peaceful night is most unfortunate.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media