WEATHER IRELAND: Met Eireann forecasting big change in the weather for Ireland this week with temperatures set to drop

Met Eireann is forecasting a big change in the weather for Ireland this week with temperatures set to drop with wintry showers also in the latest forecast for Ireland.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, the weather in Ireland is set to turn colder and more unsettled from Wednesday.

Before that however, there is more unseasonably warm weather to come.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Monday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, most areas will stay dry with sunny spells on Monday, however there will also be isolated heavy showers in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest along the east and south coast, in light easterly or variable winds.

Dry with clear spells on Monday night. Winds will stay light and variable so patches of mist and fog will develop overnight. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Tuesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, mildest in the southwest, with light north to northeast winds.

Cloud will increase on Tuesday night and there will be further scattered showers, along with patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light northerly or variable winds.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Wednesday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. There will be scattered showers in the morning and more outbreaks of rain will move southwards over the northern half of the country during the afternoon and evening. This will introduce colder air into northern areas, with mid afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in Ulster, but milder temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees elsewhere. There will be light to moderate north to northeast winds.

Rain will continue moving southwards on Wednesday night, followed by clear spells and scattered showers from the north. Some of the showers will turn wintry as temperatures drop down to between -1 and +3 degrees. There will be a moderate north to northeast wind.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Thursday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, rain will gradually clear from the southeast during Thursday and there will be sunny spells and scattered showers everywhere else, some wintry. It will be colder than previous days, with afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 9 degrees, and quite breezy in a moderate to fresh northerly wind.

Mostly dry with long clear spells on Thursday night, although a few showers are expected in the north and northwest. Cold and frosty with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, in a light to moderate northerly wind.

Met Eireann weather forecast for Friday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Friday is looking cold and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light northerly winds.