Man charged with Ashling Murphy murder due in court again today

The man charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy is escorted by gardaí PICTURE: Ger Rogers
The man charged with the murder of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court today, Wednesday, January 26.
Jozef Puska, aged 31, Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly appeared at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court last Wednesday evening, January 19.
He was remanded in custody and was granted free legal aid.
Ashling Murphy was murdered on the banks of the Grand Canal on Wednesday, January 12.
Offaly county council has not received any allocation to proceed with the N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan link road
