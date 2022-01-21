Gardaí probe burglaries in rural Offaly areas
Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a number of burglaries in recent weeks.
On Thursday evening, a white van was possibly involved in a burglary at a property in Ballyown, Daingean.
The incident occurred at 6.45pm. A white van with a 191-CN registration may have been used in the burglary having been noticed in the vicinity.
Anyone with information can contact local gardaí.
Separately, Birr Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary of a house on January 8.
This incident occurred at around 8pm on the evening in question.
The house targeted is located on New Road in Birr.
Any information on this incident can be directed to Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.