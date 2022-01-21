Search

21 Jan 2022

Gardaí probe burglaries in rural Offaly areas

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

21 Jan 2022

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a number of burglaries in recent weeks.

On Thursday evening, a white van was possibly involved in a burglary at a property in Ballyown, Daingean.

The incident occurred at 6.45pm. A white van with a 191-CN registration may have been used in the burglary having been noticed in the vicinity.

Anyone with information can contact local gardaí.

Separately, Birr Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary of a house on January 8.

This incident occurred at around 8pm on the evening in question.

The house targeted is located on New Road in Birr.

Any information on this incident can be directed to Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710

