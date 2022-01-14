Man in hospital after Offaly stabbing incident

A man was hospitalised after a stabbing incident in Offaly in the early hours of Friday morning.
Gardaí responded to the incident in the Clara area where a man in his 30s was injured.
Gardai confirmed he was taken to hospital with an apparent stab wound to his side.
He was taken to Tullamore Hospital to receive treatment for what gardai described as non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been and enquiries are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.