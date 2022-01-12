Disruption in Offaly town as big road works get underway
There will be disruption to traffic in Edenderry on Thursday and Friday as road works are carried out.
Kilsaran Ltd will carry out roadworks on behalf of Offaly County Council in Edenderry on Father Kearns Street between the Father Paul Murphy Street junction and Edenderry Recycling Centre.
A single lane closure with a stop/go or temporary lights will be in place on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.
There are 1,000 staff unable to work due to Covid-19 across the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes Tullamore Hospital.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.