Offaly Lotto player narrowly misses out on massive jackpot but scoops huge consolation prize

A Lotto player in Offaly missed out by the narrowest of margins on winning the €19 million jackpot last night but they did pick up a very nice consolation prize.

Three players, one in Offaly, one in Galway and one in Mayo, each matched five numbers and the bonus number and each will win €305,478.

The winning ticket in Offaly was purchased on line and was a Quick Pick.

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s (January 5) Lotto draw were: 08, 24, 36, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Offaly ticket holder. The Galway and Mayo winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. All three winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.