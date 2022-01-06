Search

06 Jan 2022

Offaly Lotto player narrowly misses out on massive jackpot but scoops huge consolation prize

Lotto winner Offaly jackpot

BREAKING: Offaly Lotto player narrowly misses out on massive jackpot but scoops huge consolation prize

Reporter:

Reporter

A Lotto player in Offaly missed out by the narrowest of margins on winning the €19 million jackpot last night but they did pick up a very nice consolation prize. 

Three players, one in Offaly, one in Galway and one in Mayo, each matched five numbers and the bonus number and each will win €305,478.

The winning ticket in Offaly was purchased on line and was a Quick Pick. 

THROWBACK THURSDAY: How many familiar faces will you spot in our gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives?

Covid 'all over the place' as Tullamore prosecutions are adjourned

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s (January 5) Lotto draw were: 08, 24, 36, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Offaly ticket holder. The Galway and Mayo winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. All three winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media