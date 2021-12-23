IRELAND WEATHER: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Day

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for Christmas Day is for wet and windy weather for much of the country as low pressure will dominate the weather for Ireland.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Eve is for the weather to be cloudy in the morning with some lingering fog in parts of the north. Rain in the southwest will slowly move across the country, reaching Ulster in the afternoon. Breezy at times too with moderate to fresh southeast winds, strong at times over Ulster. Quickly becoming drier and brighter in the south and later in central areas as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Rain will return to the southwest later in the evening.

Becoming cloudier across the country in the evening with outbreaks of rain pushing in from the southwest. Some patchy mist will form elsewhere before the rain extends to all areas by night. Santa will have no problem navigating his way through the rain thanks to Rudolph's help. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.

According to Met Eireann, it will be a rather cloudy Christmas morning with outbreaks of rain moving in from the south and becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Breezy with moderate to fresh southeast winds, windiest in Ulster with fresh to strong winds there. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds. Becoming clearer with sunny spells in Munster in the afternoon.

Some clear breaks in the cloud on Saturday night will develop as the rains slowly moves away to the north. The winds will fall to a light southerly and overnight temperatures will dip to 4 to 7 degrees with some patchy mist developing.

St Stephen's Day will be a generally cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain at times. The will be some brightness during the afternoon with generally light winds. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.