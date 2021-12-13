Search

13 Dec 2021

Hooves 4 Hospice welcomes €1m for new Midlands unit

Laois schoolgirl rearing calf to help build the first Midlands hospice

Pictured at the Talbot farm in Ballacolla, Robin Talbot, Pat Minnock Hooves4Hospice; Pat Lalor, Chairman Hooves4Hospice ;(front)Ann Talbot and Ruth Talbot. Pic Jeff Harvey.

Reporter:

Ger Scully

The Hooves 4 Hospice fundraising project has reacted positively to the announcement by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, that €1million is to be allocated to progress the development of the proposed Midland Regional Hospice.

Project Chairperson, Pat Lalor stated that the Minister will long be remembered as the politician who broke the deadlock that, up until now, has prevented the proposed Midland Regional Hospice to move to the important next stage of becoming a live project. Mr Lalor said “we can now, at long last, look forward to a day in the not too distant future when the people of the Midlands will have their inpatient and outreach palliative care needs met locally.

€1 million Government cheque signed to fund Midlands hospice

“An important milestone has been passed at long last and that will strengthen the resolve of all of us working towards the goal of having the services of a Level3 hospice located in our region. I feel confident that the incredible generosity shown by farmers and many others will continue now that we are all dealing with a live project that will soon, we expect, result in us having in our region the newest and modern Level3 hospice in Ireland. God speed that day”

Full details of the Hooves 4 Hospice project can be viewed at www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie

