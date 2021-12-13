A very special birthday visitor for wonderful Offaly lady
Cristina Dempsey, who was 96 years young last week, is pictured ith her two week old grand daughter, Missy Carroll.
They are currently the oldest and youngest members of the community in Kinnitty.
Christina received birthday cards and gifts from friends and family all over Ireland and further afield.
“When we were with her this morning,” said Missy's mother Trudie, “a bouquet of flowers arrived and she received a phone call from a friend in the UK. She was amazed by the wonders of technology when I showed her videos on the phone of friends wishing her well, and was delighted with a video call with her grand daughter, Amie. Cristina is known and loved by many and we would just like to wish her all the health and happiness in the world.”
Rev Fran Grasham has hung up a sandbag Christmas stocking to focus on the hunger crisis in South Sudan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.