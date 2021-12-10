Search

Offaly comedian confirmed as contestant on RTE's Dancing With The Stars

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Offaly comedian Neil Delamere has been confirmed as one of the first contestants on the new series of RTE's hit show Dancing With The Stars.

The Edenderry funnyman was revealed as part of the new line-up on Friday night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy.

He was the first contestant announced onto the stage, followed by Irish paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane, former RTE news reader Aengus MacGrianna and broadcaster Grainne Seoige.

Neil has been previously linked with a spot on the show in previous years but will finally swap the comedy stage for the dancefloor in a bid to win the glitterball trophy. 

Neil spoke about the ongoing training for the show but vowed not to forego the Ferrero Rochers over Christmas.

"You get very into it," he said as he explained that he even counts in time to the indicator in the car after a few weeks of dance coaching. 

The show will hit our screens in January. The rest of the contestants will be revealed over the next few weeks. 

 

