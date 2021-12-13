Fears over dangerous road and rundown footpath in Offaly town

A damaged path at Cuba Avenue Banagher is forcing two wheelchair users out onto the road.
CLLR Clare Claffey highlighted footpath problems in Banagher during the recent Birr Municipal District meeting.
She pointed out that the lack of a footpath on St Rynagh's Road means a very dangerous situation. “The road is used by walkers a lot,” she said, “and a footpath is badly needed. Meanwhile the footpath on Cuba Avenue is in a desperate state.”
She said a pedestrian had recently fallen on the footpath.
“The path is also problematic for buggy users and wheelchair users. There are two wheelchair users who want to use the path but have to avoid it because it is crumbling and unsuitable,” she added.
Pictured at the Talbot farm in Ballacolla, Robin Talbot, Pat Minnock Hooves4Hospice; Pat Lalor, Chairman Hooves4Hospice ;(front)Ann Talbot and Ruth Talbot. Pic Jeff Harvey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.