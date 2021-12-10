Offaly shop in the running for top national award
An Offaly shop is in the running for a big award.
Enda Scully’s XL store in Daingean has been nominated for a prestigious Checkout National Grocery Retail Award, 2021.
The inaugural Checkout National Grocery Retail Awards are an amalgamation of the renowned Checkout Best in Fresh awards, and National Retail Supplier awards. Scully’s XL Shop has been shortlisted in the Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in a Convenience Store category.
Commenting on their nomination, XL Sales Director, Paul Bealin said, “The honour of being shortlisted for what bis a very prestigious national award is tremendous recognition of the ongoing excellence of Enda and all the team in Scully’s XL Shop. They are a tremendous example of how all XL retailers support the communities in which they are embedded and I want to congratulate them and wish them well in the final event.”
Due to the ongoing restrictions, the National Grocery Retail Awards 2021 winners will be announced at a virtual awards event at 12pm on Monday, December 20.
