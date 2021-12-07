Busy Offaly dump and recycling centre closes over Storm Barra wind fears
Offaly County Council has decided to close one of its busiest recycling centres as Storm Barra moves over Ireland.
While Offaly is avoiding the worst effects of the Atlantic weather bomb, the county remains under a Met Eireann Status yellow wind and rain warning which is forecast to continue until 6pm tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8.
In a statement, the council said that "in the interest of safety, a decision has been made to close Derryclure Civic Amenity Site to the public from 12:30pm onwards, today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021."
Elsewhere, Offaly County Council crews have responded to a small number of minor tree falls this morning, "but there have been no significant issues," they said.
It is expected that the facility will open tomorrow. Birr and Edenderry Civic Amenity Centres will remain open today.
"Our Severe Weather Team is continuing to monitor the situation and deal with any issues which may arise. "We will continue to keep you updated," the council concluded.
