Offaly driver clocked at twice the speed limit in 'low visibility' conditions
Offaly gardaí are commencing with proceedings against a driver clocked at twice the speed limit in an Offaly town overnight.
The Roads Policing Unit were out and about when they stopped a driver travelling at 112km in 60km zone in Birr.
They said there was very "low visibility" as the inclement weather made for poor driving conditions.
They confirmed at the proceedings will be commenced against the driver.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.