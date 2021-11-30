House and car targeted in another Offaly arson attack
Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a second suspected arson attack in a matter of days.
The latest incident of criminal damage occurred at a property in Edenderry shortly before 8:30pm on Monday night.
It's understood windows of a house were broken and a car was set on fire.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
This follows an incident where a number of farm buildings were set on fire between Clonbullogue and Bracknagh on Friday night last.
Gardaí continue to investigate both incidents. They are not linked.
