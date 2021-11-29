€200,000 secured to develop river walk amenity in Offaly
€200,000 in governemnt funding has been announced to develop an outdoor adventure project in Clara, Co Offaly.
The money for the Clashawaun River Walk amenity was proposed by Clara Heritage Society and money will be used to create and develop/enhance river walk amenities along the banks of the River Brosna.
"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Clara Heritage Society for their ongoing works in championing and improving access to many of our local amenities which our Community can enjoy into the future," Offaly TD Barry Cowen said as he welcomed the news.
