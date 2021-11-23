Refurbishment works planned for square in Tullamore

A square in Tullamore is set for refurbishment works. The refurbishment of Millennium Square on Main Street has gone to tender.

Works are to include a deep clean of the area, the replacement of some paving and the creation of an attractive urban seated/garden area providing an additional outdoor gathering space for Tullamore Town and further complement the New Pedestrian Bridge.

In a report under the Tullamore Street Enhancement Project, it described the square as ''distinctly underused and with businesses bounding it choosing to face onto the street rather than directly onto it. In general, the Main Street development has never fully succeeded in being integrated with the remainder of the town, and this includes a large multi-storey car park of 346 spaces that also fronts onto Millennium Square.''

The footbridge linking Main Street and the Bridge Centre car park is aimed at creating more integration between the street and the rest of the town.

It's benefits are laid out in the report and include ''increased pedestrian permeability in and around the town, greater ease of access will mean more efficient use of peripheral underused car park, and greater connectivity from Main Street will benefit that area in particular by providing more footfall giving a better chance of the larger retail units in that area being occupied.''