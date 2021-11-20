Tragedy in the Midlands as young man hit and killed in road accident

Gardaí have issued an appeal following the death of a pedestrian on the busy N80 Portlaoise to Tullamore road in Laois.

Gardaí say the man, who was aged in his late teens, died in a collision with a van at Clonsoghey in the vicinity of the Kyletalesha landfill near Portlaoise town. The crash happened at around 7.30am on Saturday morning, November 20.

Emergency services were alerted soon after the man was knocked down. Gardaí say he was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he later passed away from his injuries. A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured but is in shock following what at this point is being treated by Gardaí as a tragic accident.

Gardaí closed the Portlaoise to Mountmellick stretch of the national road soon after the incident to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a full inspection of the scene. It remained closed beyond noon on Saturday.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.