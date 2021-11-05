Offaly town centre closed for a time following car accident

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic crash on Edenderry's main street on Thursday night, November 4.
The centre of the town on JKL Street, between the Carrick Road roundabout and O'Connell Square, was closed to traffic for an hour after the accident at 8.40pm.
Two cars were involved in the collision.
No injuries were reported as a result.
Traffic was diverted from area until the cars were cleared at around 10pm.
