Search

02/11/2021

Minister must intervene to save jobs club in Offaly

Minister must intervene to save jobs club in Offaly

Minister must intervene to save jobs club in Offaly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to provide a firm commitment to review any plans which include the threat of closing Birr Jobs Club.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Jobs Club service announced that it would be closing its doors on December 31 following a decision by the Department of Social Protection not to renew its contract:

“This is a scandalous decision and it must be urgently reconsidered. Birr Jobs Club has brought professional and person-centred services to the people of Birr and surrounding communities since 1999," she added.

"Unfortunately, Birr Jobs Club is now following foul along with many other local Jobs Clubs to a policy decision of the Department that prioritises the privatisation of these community services.

"I raised these matters with the Minister in May, along with the trade union body SIPTU, who had also organised a protest outside the Departments offices that called on the Minister to establish a stakeholder forum to resolve the issue.

"I have repeatedly made it clear that the recent history of handing over job support or local employment measures to private companies has been disastrous and it should not be replicated going forward.

"Indeed I was previously able to establish that the current Jobpath programme is delivered by one of two private companies – Seetec Limited and Turas Nua Limited, who have had total amounts paid to them by the state of just over a quarter billion euros or €247.9 million.

"I will once again make it clear to the Minister and this government, who seem intent on removing community-based services, that we must resist this model of job and employment support.

"Not only because it is dreadful value for money, but more importantly, because it simply does not offer the kind of local and person-centred service that many unemployed people need and want.

"People do not want impersonal and heartless ‘employment activation’ companies standing over them.

"These are companies that see unemployed people as little more than numbers without any of the appreciation of how complex it can be to manage employment and other life commitments,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Dog walker describes moment he found body of murdered man last seen in Offaly

Accident with 'u-turning car' in Offaly left woman with whiplash injury

Offaly film could be in line for an Oscar nomination

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media