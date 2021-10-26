Search

26/10/2021

Offaly shop wishes loyal staff member well in 'next chapter'

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Baggots Centra in the Square in Clara said goodbye to one of their long-serving staff members last week.

"So today we say goodbye to one of our long term staff members," the shop posted on Tuesday, October 19.

"David has been with us for four and a half years. He joined us in April 2017 after leaving college and unsure of what path to take but he found his feet very quickly and was a natural in his role.

"He decided to go back to college part-time and study the Musgraves designed Retail Management in DIT.

"David finished his studies in August with a level 8 degree in Business Management. We wish you well in your next chapter of life and we know you will be sadly missed by your colleagues and customers alike. Des, Deasún & Elaine."

