What are the changes to Covid-19 measures that will come into place this Friday

A number of changes to Covid-19 restrictions will come into place from this Friday, October 22.

In line with public health advice, the remaining aspects of the hospitality, entertainment and night-time economy sector can reopen only with the full range of protective measures in place and the wide and robust implementation of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (COVID-19 pass).

The further easing of restrictions planned for 22 October can proceed with the extension of some non-pharmaceutical interventions including use of COVID-19 pass (as set out below) in light of the high level of disease in the community at this point in time and the uncertain trajectory of the disease.

Protective measures include:

* requirement for EU Digital COVID Certificate (COVID-19 pass) (vaccine or recovery certificate) for indoor hospitality and events

* face masks (can be removed for consumption of food or drinks as appropriate)

* table service only in hospitality settings (max of 10 adults per table, and max 15 including children)

* collection of contact tracing data

* for indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events audience/spectators should be fully seated (standing permitted at your seat)

Specific sectoral guidance will be developed for nightclubs setting out appropriate protective measures. This will involve

* COVID-19 passes, contact tracing data collection and wearing of face masks except when eating, drinking and dancing

* COVID-19 passes and fixed capacity limits will not apply for outdoor events. However, sectors should ensure appropriate protective measures are in place

* organisers of indoor and outdoor group activities should ensure that appropriate protective measures are in place, and where indoor groups have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors, pods of six should apply. Fixed capacity limits will not apply to these indoor and outdoor group activities

* religious services and weddings can proceed without capacity limits but with all other protective measures remaining in place

* return to workplaces will continue on a phased and cautious basis for specific business requirements