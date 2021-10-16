Man in high speed car chase in Midlands pleads guilty to two counts of endangerment

A man who was allegedly found with 22 empty beer cans in a car following a high speed chase in the Midlands which left a garda in hospital earlier this year has pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment.

William Lawrence (36) Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, tendered guilty pleas to both charges at a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court last week.

That resulted from an incident at various locations in Longford town on March 22, 2021.

The court previously heard how gardai had been alerted to a suspected drink driver travelling in the O'Connor Park and Great Water Street areas of Longford town.

Gardai Ronan Duffy and John Hanley attempted to intercept and stop the vehicle as it sped off along St Mel's Road.

It was at this stage, the accused who was on bail at the time, allegedly drove straight through a junction and onto the Ballinalee Road where gardai managed to pull up alongside the vehicle after getting caught up in traffic.

It was at that point Garda Hanley tried to grab the keys from the car's ignition while the car began to move forwards resulting in the garda's hand getting caught in the window.

A high speed chase ensued before the car Mr Lawrence was alleged to have been driving crashed into a wall just yards from a creche outside Longford Women's Link in Ardnacassa.

Mr Lawrence sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, including a dislocated hip and broken ankle.

It was also alleged 22 empty cans of Carlsberg had been found in the car after the crash.

The court was told the State would be seeking further discussions with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine its position concerning two further counts of endangerment.

Senior defence counsel John Shortt, said his client was a man who suffered from a history of depression.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail to a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on January 11, 2022.