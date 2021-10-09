Offaly community in mourning following of death popular local man

An Offaly community is in mourning following the death of a great GAA supporter.

There was very sad news this weekend with the premature death of a great GAA supporter and character from Edenderry Peadar O'Neill.

Peadar had a tremendous passion, interest and knowledge of the GAA and was a very proud Edenderry and Offaly supporter. He was a familiar figure at games for years all over Offaly and the country.

He had a great interest in GAA facts and statistics, loved asking and being asked testing questions and he could go back years with his level of knowledge. He was a personable, friendly, genuinely nice man.

A devoted family man, he took great pleasure in Edenderry's many successes down the years and in Offaly's title wins. He was very proud of the All-Ireland U-20 football win this year.

He also had a great balance when it came to GAA affairs and was rarely blinded by his support for his own team.

He worked as a bar man for years in Edenderry mainly and also for a period in the early 2000s in the Hole in the Wall in Tullamore. He worked in the Hole in the Wall, just off Market Square, after the end of Noel McCann's halcyon days there in the early 2000s.

The Hole in the Wall was a great place in the 1990s, the scene of never to be forgotten celebrations during a memorable decade for Offaly hurling and football. Peadar was a great assistance to the new owners as his presence, expertise, knowledge and passion for the GAA helped them retain many of their regulars at a time when they could have been tempted elsewhere after Noel McCann's departure.

He was a superb bar man, able to relate to customers, serve a busy pub and spot and cut off trouble before it erupted. He returned to work in his beloved Edenderry after Tullamore and he was very popular and was very highly regarded in his home town.

He also had a keen interest in horse racing and enjoyed passing on tips to customers and friends.

Peadar will be very sadly missed by the many people who knew, liked and admired him. May he rest in peace.

Peadar will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Sunday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry.