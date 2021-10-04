TOP STORIES: What's making the news in Offaly today?

It's been a busy day on the news front in Offaly, from bidding wars to marriage proposals in the pub. Here are the five stories making the headlines on www.offalyexpress.ie today, Monday, October 4:

A house in Birr was the subject of a huge bidding war at a property auction last week. The eventual selling price went well above the opening bid and sold for higher than the house next door.

A brawl at a Senior B football match in Offaly at the weekend got people talking on Monday after the referee in charge gave five players their marching orders.

A trio of bikers caught the attention of gardaí at the weekend after they were caught at 'instant death speed'.

A number of passengers were left stranded at a train station in the county at the weekend after their bus transfer failed to turn up.

There were incredible scenes in an Offaly pub on Saturday night as a young man proposed to his girlfriend, much to the surprise of fellow drinkers and the lucky lady herself.