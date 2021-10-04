Search

04/10/2021

TOP STORIES: What's making the news in Offaly today?

TOP STORIES: What's making the news in Offaly today?

TOP STORIES: What's making the news in Offaly today?

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

It's been a busy day on the news front in Offaly, from bidding wars to marriage proposals in the pub. Here are the five stories making the headlines on www.offalyexpress.ie today, Monday, October 4:

A house in Birr was the subject of a huge bidding war at a property auction last week. The eventual selling price went well above the opening bid and sold for higher than the house next door. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

Bidding war as one buyer purchases two adjoining houses in Offaly at auction

A brawl at a Senior B football match in Offaly at the weekend got people talking on Monday after the referee in charge gave five players their marching orders. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

Five players sent off after ugly brawl in Offaly Senior Football B quarter-final

A trio of bikers caught the attention of gardaí at the weekend after they were caught at 'instant death speed'. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

Offaly gardaí on hunt for biker trio clocked travelling at speed that would cause 'instant death'

A number of passengers were left stranded at a train station in the county at the weekend after their bus transfer failed to turn up. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

Passengers left stranded at Offaly station as bus transfer fails to show

There were incredible scenes in an Offaly pub on Saturday night as a young man proposed to his girlfriend, much to the surprise of fellow drinkers and the lucky lady herself. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY

WATCH: Bystanders left in shock after man proposes in Offaly pub

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media