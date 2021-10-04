TOP STORIES: What's making the news in Offaly today?
It's been a busy day on the news front in Offaly, from bidding wars to marriage proposals in the pub. Here are the five stories making the headlines on www.offalyexpress.ie today, Monday, October 4:
A house in Birr was the subject of a huge bidding war at a property auction last week. The eventual selling price went well above the opening bid and sold for higher than the house next door. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
A brawl at a Senior B football match in Offaly at the weekend got people talking on Monday after the referee in charge gave five players their marching orders. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
A trio of bikers caught the attention of gardaí at the weekend after they were caught at 'instant death speed'. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
A number of passengers were left stranded at a train station in the county at the weekend after their bus transfer failed to turn up. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
There were incredible scenes in an Offaly pub on Saturday night as a young man proposed to his girlfriend, much to the surprise of fellow drinkers and the lucky lady herself. TAP BELOW FOR FULL STORY
