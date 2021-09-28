IRELAND WEATHER: Plenty of rain and showers in the Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be generally cool and quite unsettled through the rest of the week with rain and showers.

The weather forecast for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for scattered showers in the morning, cloudier over parts of the south and east but good sunny spells will develop in all areas through the morning. Some showers will be heavy and thundery with a risk of spot flooding. Cool, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh southwesterly winds, veering westerly during the afternoon.

Scattered showers will continue on Tuesday night, mainly in the west and north. Long dry and clear spells will develop elsewhere. Cold with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in mainly moderate westerly winds, fresher on northern and Atlantic coasts.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for scattered showers in the west and north to become more isolated leaving a mostly dry and sunny morning. However, cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon with drizzle developing on Atlantic coasts during the evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, mildest along southern and southwestern coasts. Moderate westerly winds will back southerly during the day, freshening on Atlantic coasts during the evening.

Becoming wet and blustery on Wednesday night as rain along with fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong to near gale force on exposed coasts, extending eastwards through the night. The rain will be heavy at times. A clearance to showers will develop in western areas by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees generally though slightly milder along southern and southwestern coasts.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for scattered showers and hazy sunny spells but becoming cloudier as a spell of showery rain will move into the west towards midday, extending to most areas through the afternoon but possibly holding dry in the southeast till the evening. Milder than previous days with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest over Ulster in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, increasing fresh at times.

Thursday night will be a wet night with rain mainly over the southern half of the country and showers further north. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly later in the night.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be a day of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. There will be good dry spells at times in eastern areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees generally in fresh and gusty westerly winds. Scattered showers will continue in Atlantic counties overnight, becoming more isolated with good clear spells further east. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

There will be showers to start the day on Saturday but during the morning, outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest reaching the northeast towards the evening. The rain will be heavy, particularly over southern coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing during the day.

On Sunday, overnight rain will clear eastern coastal counties during the morning, leaving a day of sunny spells and scattered showers with a risk of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing.