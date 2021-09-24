Man receives Probation Act for passing counterfeit notes at filling station in Offaly

A MAN who passed counterfeit notes at the Tesco filling station in Tullamore nearly two years ago received the Probation Act at the local District Court.

Judge Catherine Staines said that Frankie (also known as Francis) Kerrigan, with addresses at Kilcruttin Halting Site and Church Hill, Tullamore, had co-operated fully with the restorative justice process.

Mr Kerrigan had engaged with the process after pleading guilty to the counterfeit money offence which was committed at the service station in Cloncollig on November 16, 2019.

Judge Staines said the accused had done 20 hours of volunteer work at Charleville Castle where he trimmed hedges and maintained flower beds. He was described in a report presented to the court as a very good worker.

Judge Staines said Mr Kerrigan would be undertaking that work again having done well and she also noted that he had attended the Traveller mediation service.

The Probation Act was also applied following a guilty plea to an offence of breaching the Covid-19 travel regulations at Chancery Walk, Tullamore on March 8 last.

At the time Mr Kerrigan's address was Church Hill, Tullamore.