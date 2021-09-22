Search

22/09/2021

Young students take part in team building exercise at Offaly school

First and second year students at Tullamore College took part in a team building exercise recently

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

First and second years got off to a great start this year in Tullamore College. Both groups participated in a variety of team building activities in Lilliput Adventure Centre, including trampolining, kayaking, rock climbing, orienteering and capture the flag, but bog hopping was the resounding favourite. 

It was a fantastic opportunity for our incoming first years to get to know each other, and for our 2nd  years to develop new friendships. 

Students and staff were delighted to finally go ahead with the Team Building trip for last year's 1st Years, who missed out due to restrictions in 2020. Many thanks to the staff at Lilliput for such a fantastic day, our students really enjoyed it.

The school said a thank you to the teachers for accompanying the students, and a special thank you to Year Heads of 1st  and 2nd  year, Ms Howlin and Ms Flynn, for organising the trips.

