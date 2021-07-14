Offaly special education school grateful for Covid emergency funding

Offaly special education school grateful for Covid emergency funding

Luke Gorman enjoys playing with the new fun outdoor equipment at the school

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The staff and students from the Offaly School of Special Education would like to thank  Offaly County Council  Community Section,  for the Covid – 19  Emergency fund grant donated to the school.

This is the second year the Offaly County Council have approved this grant for the school.

"This year the Covid -19 grant has afforded them the opportunity to purchase outdoor equipment such  as a basketball hoop mounted in our playground and basketballs, a go-kart and helmets, sensory peanut balls and balance boards. 

"Since the return of students to school after a lockdown in February, the school decided to purchase fun outdoor equipment to encourage the students to spend more time outdoors in the fresh air.

"The students love the new equipment and some hidden  basketball talents have been revealed in the playground when  ‘shooting some hoops!’   

"The school is very grateful and appreciate the kind gesture from the Offaly County Council."

Shane Lowry to tee off in box office group at the Open on Thursday

Hay fever sufferers hit with warning for next few days

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie