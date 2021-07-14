Offaly special education school grateful for Covid emergency funding

Luke Gorman enjoys playing with the new fun outdoor equipment at the school
The staff and students from the Offaly School of Special Education would like to thank Offaly County Council Community Section, for the Covid – 19 Emergency fund grant donated to the school.
This is the second year the Offaly County Council have approved this grant for the school.
"This year the Covid -19 grant has afforded them the opportunity to purchase outdoor equipment such as a basketball hoop mounted in our playground and basketballs, a go-kart and helmets, sensory peanut balls and balance boards.
"Since the return of students to school after a lockdown in February, the school decided to purchase fun outdoor equipment to encourage the students to spend more time outdoors in the fresh air.
"The students love the new equipment and some hidden basketball talents have been revealed in the playground when ‘shooting some hoops!’
"The school is very grateful and appreciate the kind gesture from the Offaly County Council."
