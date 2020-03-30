25 year old man stabbed in Inchicore

Gardaí in Kilmainham were called to an assault on St. Vincent's Street West, Inchicore in the early hours of this morning, Monday March 30, 2020.

At approximately 2.30a.m. Gardaí attended the scene of a 25 year old man stabbed and while the injured party was lying on the ground, the 24 year old suspect tried to assault the man again.

A Garda member intervened and received a laceration to his head. The injured party and the Garda were both taken to St. James Hospital for treatment. The injured party remains in hospital at this time and the Garda member has since been released.

A man (24 years) was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kilmainham Garda Station.