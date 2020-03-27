Pieta House received a €20,000 donation from generous Irish company

Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) has donated €20,000 to support Pieta House in the charity’s work to highlight the psychological challenges of the fight against Covid-19.

said the Institute had made the donation on behalf of its community of 10,000 members and students to support mental health services in these unprecedented times.

Although ATI’s Annual Charity Lunch scheduled for April 24 has been cancelled, its nominated charity, Pieta House will not be at a loss as ATI has committed €20,000 to help support people in distress.

Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer with ATI stated that “we as human beings are not always aware of our capacity for personal resilience and in these uncertain times, we may need additional support."

ATI’s President and Grant Thornton Partner Sinead Donovan noted that support for Pieta House is more important now than ever as people’s psychological health comes into focus as a result of the restrictions on daily life.

“The core theme of our Annual Charity Lunch was to have been wellness, with a particular emphasis on mental health,” said Ms Donovan.

Pieta House, which has recently postponed its Annual Darkness Into Light walk, warmly welcomed the donation.

“This is a particularly challenging time as we respond to the challenge of coronavirus, during which we will make our life-saving counselling support available by phone,” said CEO Elaine Austin.

For those in difficulty, Pieta House can be contacted free at 1800 247 246 or by texting HELP to 51444.