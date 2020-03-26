Gardaí are investigating the discovery of body in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a woman in her 70s whose body was discovered at a house in Kilkenny City on the evening of Wednesday March 25 2020.

A man remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station on suspicion of murder and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman's body has been removed from the scene to Dublin City Morgue where a post mortem will be completed by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan later today.

The Technical Bureau remain at the scene and ancillary searches of the area are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.