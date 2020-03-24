Gardaí are launching an appeal to locate missing Dublin man John Walsh

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of John Walsh, 42 years, who was last seen in the Strand Road area of Portmarnock on 08/03/2020 at approximately 10pm.

He is described as being 6'1 with dark hair and of medium build.

Gardaí are very concerned for Johns welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Raheny on 01 666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.