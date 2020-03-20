Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann has been cancelled due to Covid-19

In response to the coronavirus crisis, Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2020 which was scheduled for August will not now proceed.

The 2019 Fleadh in Drogheda attracted 750,000 people, with up to 25% out-of-state, and providing €50 million for the region.

Making the announcement, the Ardstiúrthóir of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Dr. Labhrás Ó Murchú said ‘It behoves us all to do the maximum necessary, as flagged by the Government, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all our people in this emergency. Cultural and artistic activities in the future could prove to be a positive antidote in helping people who have suffered so much during the crisis.’

Joe Connaire, Cathaoirleach of the Fleadh Executive Committee in Mullingar, outlined that the organisation welcomes discussion with the Comhaltas. He continued to state that Mullingar "look's forward to hosting this major cultural event in 2021"



