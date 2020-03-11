Travel concessions offered due to Coronavirus outbreak

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) urge customers to book holidays and make amendments to their current travel plans-free of charge.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, travel providers are waiving charge fees on flights and cruises for the foreseeable future. They hope that this act will boost consumer confidence and increase bookings.

John Spollen, ITAA President, said, “The ITAA understands that this is an unsettling time for consumers, however we hope that with these concessions made by our travel partners, people will start to regain a sense of confidence when booking holidays through travel agents."

Partner airlines which are participating in this offer, or previously have free of charge changes include: Aer Lingus, American Airlines, British Airways, KLM, Air France, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, AirCanada and WestJet. Other suppliers offering flexibility with bookings include The Travel Corporation, MSC Cruises and Silversea Cruises.