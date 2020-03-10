Travel to Italy suspended in light of the Coronavirus epidemic

The Department of Foreign Affairs warned against Irish citizens travelling to Italy due to the Coronavirus epidemic in the region.

Ryanair has suspended all flights both inbound and outbound from Italy until April 3, 2020.

With the department issuing the highest possible level of advisory, all Irish citizens should reconsider all non-essential travel to Italy and not just the Northern provinces after the country consisting of 60 million people was placed on lockdown.

However, despite Italy's lockdown status, Ireland cannot prevent Italian citizens travelling to Ireland, according to Tánaiste Simon Coevney. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has imposed international travel restrictions, yet this still cannot ensure that Italian citizens cannot enter Ireland.

The region currently has 9,172 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 463 people due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The development puts Italy in the same category as countries like Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen. The advice for China, where Covid-19 first developed, remains at the avoid non-essential travel status with a do not travel warning in place for the province of Hubei, where the Coronavirus originated.