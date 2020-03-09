St. Patrick's Day parades cancelled across Ireland due to Coronavirus fears

St.Patrick's day parades have been cancelled across Ireland amid concerns about the Coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

Parades in towns across Cork, Sligo, Tipperary, Laois, Kerry and Kildare have been cancelled and postponed until further notice.

Health authorities have released a set of guidelines in order for people to be protected from the Coronavirus. These guidelines have been reviewed and considered by the organisations of the above parades in order to make an educated and safe decision as the health and welfare of citizens becomes top priority.

Read also: HSE approved ways to protect yourself and others against the Coronavirus

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has stated that she believes the Dublin Parade will not go ahead due to health and saftey concerns.